TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Around 6 a.m. Wednesday while Idaho Transportation Department plows were out clearing snow for morning commuters, the seventh snow plow strike occurred on I-84 just outside of Twin Falls.

A semitruck hit a plow from behind and unfortunately did quite a bit of damage to the plow.

ITD said it will be down for up to two weeks to be repaired.

“As snow continues to fall around the state, please remember that our crews are out there trying to do their jobs,” ITD said. “They deserve a safe place to work just as we all do.”