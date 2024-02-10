POWER COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)-A semi-truck blocked all eastbound lanes on Interstate 86 near American Falls on Saturday morning after a rollover crash.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Crews cleaned the scene for hours while diverting traffic, and all lanes are now open.

The driver’s condition has not been released, but he was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the collision.

The man driving the semi truck is a 33-year-old male from Orlando, Florida and was driving a 2019 Volvo Semi. His identity has not been released.

The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.