(CNN) — New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez was charged with corruption-related offenses for the second time in 10 years.

Menendez and his wife, Nadine Arslanian Menendez, were indicted on bribery offenses “in connection with their corrupt relationship with three New Jersey businessmen,” the US attorney in New York tweeted.

Prosecutors with the US attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York have been investigating whether Menendez, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, or his wife received improper gifts, among other things.

Menendez has vigorously denied any wrongdoing. In April, he told CNN, “This inquiry will end up, I believe, in absolutely nothing.”

This is the second set of corruption charges levied against Menendez by the Justice Department in a decade. He previously fought off conspiracy, bribery and honest services fraud related to alleged personal favors.

Senate Democratic Caucus rules will force Menendez to step aside as chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, but he can still serve on the panel. CNN has reached out to Menendez’s Senate office for comment.

