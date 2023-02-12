WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says the United States believes the unidentified objects shot down by American fighter jets over Canada and Alaska were balloons, though smaller than the China balloon downed over the Atlantic Ocean last weekend. Schumer tells ABC’s “This Week” that he was briefed on Saturday night by President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, after the incident hours earlier over the Yukon. Asked whether those two recent objects were balloons, Schumer said, “They believe they were, yes, but much smaller than the first one.”