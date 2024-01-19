By Kristen Holmes and Kylie Atwood, CNN

(CNN) — Former GOP presidential candidate and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott is expected to endorse Donald Trump on Friday in New Hampshire, a source familiar told CNN.

The expected endorsement is a blow of sorts to his fellow South Carolinian Nikki Haley, who appointed him to his Senate seat in 2012, and another sign of Trump’s commanding presence on top of the party.

CNN previously reported that Trump had been in talks with Scott behind the scenes about winning his endorsement, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the talks.

One GOP source told CNN that Scott was leaning toward endorsing Trump before next month’s South Carolina primary.

The New York Times first reported the expected endorsement.

Haley did not answer questions about Scott’s plans when she walked out of a diner in New Hampshire on Friday.

The former South Carolina governor did not know that Scott was planning to go ahead with the endorsement, a source close to Haley said.

CNN's Manu Raju contributed to this story.

