WASHINGTON (AP) — A freshman Republican congressman from Wisconsin yelled and cursed at high school-aged pages for the U.S. Senate during a late night tour of the Capitol, action that elicited a bipartisan rebuke from Senate leaders. Rep. Derrick Van Orden used a profanity to describe them as lazy and and another to order them off the floor of the Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday night, according to a report in the online political newsletter PunchBowl News. The pages were laying down to take photos in the Rotunda, according to the publication. Van Orden issued a statement Thursday that did not deny the incident happened as reported, saying “bad press has never bothered me.”

By MARY CLARE JALONICK and SCOTT BAUER Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.