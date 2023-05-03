WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has approved a measure that would reinstate tariffs on solar panel imports from several Southeast Asian countries after President Joe Biden paused them in a bid to boost solar installations in the U.S. Lawmakers also approved a separate plan late Wednesday to undo federal protections for the lesser prairie chicken, a rare grouse that’s found in parts of the Midwest and Southwest, including one of the country’s most prolific oil and gas fields. The two measures are part of a growing trend as newly empowered Republicans seek to block the Democratic president’s initiatives.

