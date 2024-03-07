By Mitchell McCluskey and Nimi Princewell, CNN

(CNN) — Senegalese President Macky Sall has scheduled the country’s presidential election for March 24, the government said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The President of the Republic informed the Council of Ministers that the date of the presidential election has been set for Sunday, March 24, 2024,” the statement read.

The election was initially slated for February 25 but was postponed by Sall, sparking protests across the West African nation, with angry youths burning tires in the streets in protest.

However, Senegal’s Constitutional Council barred his attempts to delay the election, ruling that it must be held before April 2, when Sall’s second and final term expires.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sall dissolved the government and announced that sitting Prime Minister Amadou Ba would be replaced with Interior Minister Sidiki Kaba.

In a communique from the council of ministers, Ba “reaffirmed his support” for Sall’s decisions and “reiterated his thanks and gratitude” for the president.

Nineteen candidates are register to run in the election, according to the Constitutional Council.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.