DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal’s top opposition leader was released from jail late, just ahead of the presidential election scheduled to be held at the end of the month. Sonko’s lawyer Bamba Cisse told AP that Sonko and his key ally, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, were both released. It wasn’t immediately clear how their release would impact the election, scheduled for March 24. Faye has been named as the opposition’s election candidate after Sonko was barred from running. Sonko, who finished third in the country’s 2019 presidential election, is widely seen as the main challenger to President Macky Sall’s ruling party. Sall decided not to seek a third term in office.

