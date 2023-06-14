ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish media reports say senior officials from NATO, Sweden, Finland and Turkey are meeting in Ankara to discuss Sweden’s membership in the alliance. Sweden and Finland applied for membership together following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year. Finland became NATO’s 31st member in April after the Turkish parliament ratified its request, but Turkey has held off approving Sweden’s bid. Turkey’s government accuses Sweden of being too lenient toward terror organizations that Ankara says pose a security threat, including militant Kurdish groups and people associated with a 2016 coup attempt. NATO wants to bring Sweden into the fold by the time NATO leaders hold a summit meeting in Lithuania on July 11-12.

