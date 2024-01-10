JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal judge has postponed sentencing for six former Mississippi law enforcement officers who pleaded guilty to a long list of state and federal charges for torturing two Black men. Sentencing had been set to begin on Jan. 16, but a court hearing schedule shows that U.S. District Judge Tom Lee has pushed back sentencing to March 19. It is the second time Lee has postponed sentencing. The men admitted in August to subjecting Michael Corey Jenkins and Eddie Terrell Parker to numerous acts of racially motivated torture. The former officers agreed to prosecutor-recommended sentences ranging from five to 30 years, although the judge isn’t bound by that agreement.

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG Associated Press/Report for America

