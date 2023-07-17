YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — A regional governor says an attack by armed separatists killed at least 10 people in Bamenda, the capital of the country’s conflict-ridden northwestern region. Governor Debben Tchoffo says the separatists wore military uniforms and opened fire at a crowded intersection on Sunday, killing eight people immediately. Two more died in the hospital. Three were wounded. The protracted armed conflict known as the Anglophone crisis has devastated communities across Cameroon’s two English-speaking regions, Northwest and Southwest, since 2016. Human Rights Watch estimates that as of 2022, about 4,000 civilians have died and more than 700,000 have been displaced by the violence.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.