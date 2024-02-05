By Jasmine Payoute, Scott Hezlep

Click here for updates on this story

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — SEPTA on Monday will honor several activists who played a key part in desegregating the transportation industry and creating social change.

A SEPTA spokesperson said when we learn about history, we learn about ourselves. At the event happening on Monday, leaders will highlight people who helped make the country’s transportation systems what they are today.

As one of the largest transportation systems in the country, and this Black History Month, SEPTA is shining its spotlight on transportation pioneers.

“This is extremely important for us not to forget not just Black history, but American history in general,” SEPTA customer experience manager Faith Boose said.

The program will honor several courageous Black activists who were determined to desegregate public transportation while highlighting the challenges African Americans encountered while trying to embark or ride on public transportation, along with the accomplishments that changed the way we travel today.

“We don’t ever want to take for granted the transit equity to ride on transit,” Boose said. “And then to actually, once we’re there, not to be told to move because of the color of our skin.”

The activists who will be honored on Monday include Elizabeth Jennings Graham, whose work led to the eventual desegregation of all New York City transit systems, Rosa Parks, a civil rights icon best known for her pivotal role in the Montgomery bus boycott and John Mott Drew, an American entrepreneur who formed the John M. Drew Bus Line in Darby, Pennsylvania.

“The criteria was they need to be aligned with transportation,” Boose said, “and we wanted to look at where did the activity of being a trailblazer start from.”

The event will take place at 11 a.m. Monday at SEPTA headquarters.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.