MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI) – Yellowstone National Park hosted 838,458 recreation visits in September 2023.

This is a 48% increase from September 2022 (567,587 recreational visits) and a 21% increase from September 2019 (693,118 recreational visits).

So far in 2023, the park has hosted 4,161,602 recreation visits, up 38% from 2022 (3,005,194 recreation visits), and up 9% from 2019 (3,807,815 recreation visits).

The list below shows the year-to-date trend for recreation visits over the last several years (through September):

2023 – 4,161,602

2022 – 3,005,194 (The park was closed June 13 through June 21. Three entrances opened on June 22.)

2021 – 4,472,687

2020 – 3,393,642 (The park was closed March 24 through May 17. Two entrances opened on May 18 and the remaining three opened on June 1.)

2019 – 3,807,815

2018 – 3,860,695

More data on park visitation, including how we calculate these numbers, is available on the NPS Stats website.