BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Supporters of Serbian right-wing opposition parties are demanding that populist President Aleksandar Vucic and his government resign over a Western-backed plan for normalizing relations with neighboring Kosovo. In Belgrade, several hundred people Thursday held banners reading “No to capitulation,” or “Vucic resign.” They described it as a “warning protest” against the 11-point plan that U.S and European Union officials say is a way out of the decades-old dispute between the former Balkan war foes. Similar gatherings were held in other towns. The protest outside the government headquarters coincided with the start of the NATO bombing of Serbia in 1999 that ended Belgrade’s brutal crackdown against separatist ethnic Albanians in Kosovo and forced Serbia to pull out of the territory.

