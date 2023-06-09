LOS ANGELES (AP) — A police commission says a Los Angeles police sergeant and five officers broke department policy when they opened fire last year on an armed man who refused to follow officers’ commands, killing him. The Board of Police Commissioners voted on May 23 to approve a Los Angeles Police Department internal investigation into the fatal shooting of Rodolfo Torres on July 2, 2022. The investigation found that the officers’ use of force “was not proportional, objectively reasonable, or necessary.” A union for officers said in a statement that “the officers followed their training to try and keep the public and themselves safe.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.