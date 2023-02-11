By BEATRICE DUPUY

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Designer Sergio Hudson, known for high-profile clients like Michelle Obama and Beyoncé, has unveiled his latest collection at New York Fashion Week. Models walked Saturday across a graffiti printed runway created by mural artist Jason Naylor in neon minidress suit looks and multicolored prints. The ’90s-inspired looks included shoulder pads, neon colors and graffiti prints. Hudson says he had long wanted to collaborate with Naylor and drew inspiration from his bright murals. Model and brand founder of Baby Phat Kimora Lee Simmons was in attendance supporting her daughter Aoki Lee Simmons, who walked the runway.