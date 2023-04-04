By KABC Staff

    SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A man is asking for the public’s help finding his service dog he claims was stolen during his stay at a shelter in South Los Angeles.

Kye Pireu told Eyewitness News the incident happened Friday, March 31.

He said he’s homeless and that his 4-year-old Siberian Husky “Alpha” was taken from him at the shelter he’s staying at on South Central Avenue.

The dog was last seen wearing a green and red leash. The owner has since filed a police report.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.

