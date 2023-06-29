By Laura He, CNN
Hong Kong (CNN) — Activity in China’s services industry and construction sector dropped to its weakest level since December, according to data released Friday by the National Bureau of Statistics, as the country’s economic recovery continues to lose momentum.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.