Israel will “take steps to strengthen settlement” in response to shooting attacks in Jerusalem Friday and Saturday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said.

A six-point list to “fight terrorism and exact a price from terrorists and those who support them” was posted to Netanyahu’s Facebook page overnight Saturday after a meeting of Israel’s Security Cabinet.

“In response to the abhorrent attacks and the celebrations in their wake, Prime Minister Netanyahu has decided on steps to strengthen settlement that will be submitted this week,” the statement reads.

It did not provide detail on how settlement will be strengthened.

The list also includes more punishments for the families of terrorists.

“The home of the terrorist who carried out the terrorist attack in Jerusalem will be sealed immediately ahead of its demolition,” reads the first point on the list.

National insurance rights and additional benefits for the families of terrorists will be revoked along with their Israeli identity cards, according to the statement.

On Friday, seven people were killed and three injured when a gunman attacked a synagogue.

On Saturday, a 13-year-old boy allegedly shot and wounded a father and son in East Jerusalem before being “neutralized”, police said, by two civilians carrying licensed firearms.

Israeli police consider both incidents to be terror attacks.

In response, the post-meeting statement says that, “Firearm licensing will be expedited and expanded in order to enable thousands of additional citizens to carry weapons” and, “The reinforcement of military and police units, expanded arrests and focused operations to collect illegal weapons will be carried out.”

