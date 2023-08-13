IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – If you’re looking for a rowdy, rip roaring good time this summer, look no further. This show has it for you, times seven.

The high energy production of Seven Brides for Seven Brothers is now showing in the New Center Stage Theatre in Idaho Falls.

It tells the story of a backwoods men in the Oregon wilderness who marries a spunky waitress after only knowing her for a few hours. He takes her to his cabin in the mountains, where she finds he has six unkept brothers that she has to tame.

She takes this leap of faith and goes off and marries somebody she just barely met. Kaatia Larsen, who plays Millie, says, “Just kind of on a gut feeling, like she’s like, He reminds me of my paw and he has good eyes, so I’m gonna go for it. And she just goes, and then she finds out that he’s kind of tricked her in a way and a lot of things are different than what she thought. But instead of getting up and running away, she stays and she makes it work. And she helps this family.”

It doesn’t take long for her to whip this rough and tumble group of boys into shape. And soon all of the brothers wish for wives at their own

Alex Whithers, who plays Adam, says, “The shows, got lots of dancing, love, fighting, a lot of singing, stuff like that. But honestly, my favorite part is the love story. I just think it is the story about forgiveness and likes to say the way that we play off each other. I just have all of that.”

This production has no lack of expertise. It’s directed by John and Trudy Bidwell of Playmill and Palace Playhouse Fame. And coming back home to do the choreography was former Pocatello native Danny Hansen, who’s gone on to do Broadway productions in New York.

Rachel Barton, who plays Dorcus, says, “It’s just been great. There’s so much fun dancing, fun singing. The choreography is amazing. It’s just so much fun.”

This is the second production of the brand new year round theater and audiences are loving this new entertainment option. Whithers says, “Just come and see the show. It really is such a wonderful experience whether you’re in it or watching it. This is absolutely amazing that something like this is even in Idaho Falls.”

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers runs Monday, Thursday and Friday, with two shows on Saturdays.

For more information on Center stage Theater and showtimes, CLICK HERE.