BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama say multiple people have been shot on Interstate 59 southbound in Birmingham. Birmingham Police say emergency crews are on the scene of Friday’s shooting near the 20th Street Ensley Exit. No details have been released on the exact number of victims, their condition or what sparked the gunfire. The road’s southbound lanes are closed until further notice.

