We’ve got more southerly flow heating up for the development of thunderstorms after low 80 temperatures. Flood alerts remain active with scattered storms popping into early afternoon.
Severity of storms diminishes into tomorrow and temperatures drop into the 70’s.
BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.