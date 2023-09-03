TONIGHT: Scattered rain showers continue throughout the night tonight and into the early morning hours of Monday. The most severe storms should be done by midnight, but rain showers will continue overnight. Heavy rain and flash flooding is possible. Winds will be very breezy underneath the storms up to 50 mph. Low temperatures get down to the 50’s and upper 40’s.

TOMORROW: Scattered storms will be with us for all of Labor Day for everyone across the region. Flash flooding is possible. By the end of Monday, most areas should be seeing anywhere between a half inch of rain all the way up to 2 inches. Winds will continue to be breezy especially with strong storm gusts up to 50 mph. High temperatures drop a lot down to the upper 50’s and 60’s.

LONG TERM: A scarce few leftover showers will be left for Tuesday and Wednesday morning before we clear things up entirely by Thursday. Sunshine will then persist into next weekend with no major chances in sight after tomorrow. Winds will be calm for Tuesday and will continue to be calm throughout the long term. High temperatures slowly increase on Tuesday and the rest of the week. High’s are back into the upper 70’s and lower 80’s in time for Friday and next weekend.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 665 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM MDT for Bannock, Bonneville, Franklin, Madison, Teton, Bear Lake, Caribou, Fremont, Oneida, Bingham, Cassia, Jefferson, and Power counties.

FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH LATE TONIGHT for all of central and east ID until 3am Monday.