MADISON, Ind. (AP) — Authorities says severe storms with suspected tornadoes have raked southern Indiana and northern Kentucky, damaging dozens of homes and leaving people without electricity. They say storms Thursday afternoon damaged homes and trailers in the Ohio River communities of Hanover and Lamb in Indiana. Sgt. Stephen Wheeles of the Indiana State Police says a suspected tornado struck Jefferson County, damaging several homes and downing trees and power lines. He posted photos on X, formerly Twitter, showing one home with its roof torn off and another with roof shingles and himself holding a baseball-sized hailstone.

