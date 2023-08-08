The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Caribou County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 215 AM MDT.

* At 131 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Grace, or 8

miles southeast of Lava Hot Springs, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Soda Springs, Grace, and Niter.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.