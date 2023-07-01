The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central Butte County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 300 PM MDT.

* At 225 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located just north

of Arco, moving east at 20 MPH.

HAZARD…60 MPH wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Arco and Butte City.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

If you observe hail or wind damage, please report your observations

to the National Weather Service in Pocatello via phone, email, or

social media, when it is safe to do so.