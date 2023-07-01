At 240 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located just north of Arco,

moving east at 20 MPH.

HAZARD…60 MPH wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Arco and Butte City.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

If you observe hail or wind damage, please report your observations

to the National Weather Service in Pocatello via phone, email, or

social media, as soon as it is safe to do so.