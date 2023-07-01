The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central Teton County in eastern Idaho…

* Until 615 PM MDT.

* At 552 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tetonia, or

near Felt, moving southeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Driggs, Felt, Tetonia and Tetonia Research Station.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.