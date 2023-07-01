The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Teton County in northwestern Wyoming…

* Until 630 PM MDT.

* At 558 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Victor, which

is also 7 miles southeast of Driggs, moving southeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near…

Rendezvous Peak around 605 PM MDT.

Teton Village and Teton Pass around 610 PM MDT.

Wilson around 615 PM MDT.

Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include

Jackson and Rafter J Ranch.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.