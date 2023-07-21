The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southeastern Bannock County in southeastern Idaho…
Central Franklin County in southeastern Idaho…
Western Bear Lake County in southeastern Idaho…
* Until 530 PM MDT.
* At 506 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Oneida
Narrows Reservoir, or 8 miles east of Swanlake, moving southeast at
15 mph.
HAZARD…Quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.
* Locations impacted include…
Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Mink Creek, and Riverdale.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
