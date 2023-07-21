* Locations impacted include… Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Mink Creek, and Riverdale. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

* At 506 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Oneida Narrows Reservoir, or 8 miles east of Swanlake, moving southeast at 15 mph.

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for… Southeastern Bannock County in southeastern Idaho… Central Franklin County in southeastern Idaho… Western Bear Lake County in southeastern Idaho…

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.