The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southeastern Bannock County in southeastern Idaho…
Central Franklin County in southeastern Idaho…
Western Bear Lake County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 530 PM MDT.

* At 506 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Oneida
Narrows Reservoir, or 8 miles east of Swanlake, moving southeast at
15 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include…
Oneida Narrows Reservoir, Mink Creek, and Riverdale.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

