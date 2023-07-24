At 716 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 8 miles west of Juniper to 7 miles west of Holbrook

Summit to 8 miles southwest of Cherry Creek Rest Area, moving

northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Malad, Swanlake, Downey, Arimo, Rockland, Juniper, Holbrook Summit,

Pleasantview, Fort Hall Bannock Peak, Cherry Creek Rest Area,

Virginia, Dayton, Weston, Clifton, Oxford, Stone, Sweetzer Summit,

Hawkins Reservoir, Samaria, and Arbon.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.

They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in

Pocatello.