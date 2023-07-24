At 739 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 15 miles northeast of Juniper to 11 miles northeast of

Holbrook Summit to 8 miles east of Malad, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Malad, Swanlake, Downey, Arimo, Rockland, Juniper, Holbrook Summit,

Pleasantview, Fort Hall Bannock Peak, Cherry Creek Rest Area,

Virginia, Dayton, Weston, Clifton, Oxford, Stone, Sweetzer Summit,

Hawkins Reservoir, Samaria, and Arbon.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.

They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in

Pocatello.