At 456 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of Soda
Springs, moving northeast at 25 to 35 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Soda Springs and Diamond Creek Campground.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
