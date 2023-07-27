Locations impacted include… Soda Springs and Diamond Creek Campground. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

At 456 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of Soda Springs, moving northeast at 25 to 35 mph.

