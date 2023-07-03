The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central Caribou County in southeastern Idaho…

East central Bannock County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 215 PM MDT.

* At 130 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lava Hot

Springs, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Soda Springs, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Blackfoot Reservoir,

Grace, Arimo, Virginia, Henry and Bancroft.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service

office in Pocatello.