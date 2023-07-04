The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Jefferson County in southeastern Idaho…

Northeastern Butte County in southeastern Idaho…

Southwestern Clark County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 615 PM MDT.

* At 538 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles

northwest of Northwest Inl, or 25 miles northwest of Terreton,

moving east southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…45 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Northwest Inl.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.