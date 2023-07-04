At 555 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northwest
of Northwest Inl, or 22 miles northwest of Terreton, moving east at
10 mph.
HAZARD…Quarter size hail with winds around 50 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.
Locations impacted include…
Northwest Inl.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
