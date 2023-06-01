The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southeastern Oneida County in southeastern Idaho…
Southwestern Franklin County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 445 PM MDT.

* At 416 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cherry Creek
Rest Area, or 11 miles southeast of Malad. The storm is nearly
stationary.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include…
Malad and Cherry Creek Rest Area.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.