The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Oneida County in southeastern Idaho…

Southwestern Franklin County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 445 PM MDT.

* At 416 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cherry Creek

Rest Area, or 11 miles southeast of Malad. The storm is nearly

stationary.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include…

Malad and Cherry Creek Rest Area.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.