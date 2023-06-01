The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southeastern Oneida County in southeastern Idaho…
Southwestern Franklin County in southeastern Idaho…
* Until 445 PM MDT.
* At 416 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Cherry Creek
Rest Area, or 11 miles southeast of Malad. The storm is nearly
stationary.
HAZARD…Quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.
* Locations impacted include…
Malad and Cherry Creek Rest Area.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
