The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Eastern Oneida County in southeastern Idaho…
Southeastern Bannock County in southeastern Idaho…
Southwestern Franklin County in southeastern Idaho…
* Until 530 PM MDT.
* At 505 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles northwest
of Preston. The storm is nearly stationary.
HAZARD…Quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.
* Locations impacted include…
Preston, Dayton, Clifton, Oxford and Riverdale.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.