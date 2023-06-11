The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

North central Bannock County in southeastern Idaho…

South central Bingham County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 315 PM MDT.

* At 249 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fort Hall

Putnam Lodge, or 10 miles south of Blackfoot, moving southwest at

10 mph.

HAZARD…Quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damage to vehicles is expected.

* Locations impacted include…

Fort Hall Putnam Lodge.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.