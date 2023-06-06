The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central Bonneville County in southeastern Idaho…

East central Bingham County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 600 PM MDT.

* At 517 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bone, or 11

miles southwest of Ririe Reservoir, moving northwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Ammon and Bone.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.