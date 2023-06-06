The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Oneida County in southeastern Idaho…

Southwestern Bannock County in southeastern Idaho…

Southeastern Power County in southeastern Idaho…

Southeastern Cassia County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 645 PM MDT.

* At 556 PM MDT, severe outflow gusts were located ahead of storms

extending from 7 miles southwest of Almo to 10 miles south of

Pleasantview, moving north at 45 mph. ITD Juniper Exchange

recorded a gusts of 70 mph on I-84 with reduced visibility to a

quarter mile.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Malta, Albion, Juniper, Elba, Pleasantview, Almo, Holbrook Summit,

Mt Harrison, Stone, City Of Rocks, Sweetzer Summit, Samaria,

Daniels Reservoir, Idahome, Holbrook, Arbon, Sublett Reservoir, Roy

and Bridge.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.