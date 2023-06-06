At 617 PM MDT, severe outflow gusts from storms were located along a

line extending from 7 miles east of Oakley to 6 miles northeast of

Holbrook Summit, moving north at 45 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Public. At 610 PM MDT a weather station in Elba reported a

65 mph gust.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile

homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

Malta, Albion, Juniper, Elba, Pleasantview, Almo, Holbrook Summit, Mt

Harrison, Stone, City Of Rocks, Sweetzer Summit, Samaria, Daniels

Reservoir, Idahome, Holbrook, Arbon, Sublett Reservoir, Roy and

Bridge.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.