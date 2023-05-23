The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northwestern Bannock County in southeastern Idaho…

Northeastern Power County in southeastern Idaho…

Southwestern Bingham County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 545 PM MDT.

* At 456 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over northeastern

American Falls Reservoir, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Western Pocatello, Blackfoot, eastern American Falls Reservoir,

Chubbuck, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Fort Hall Eagle Lodge, Fort Hall

Townsite, Rockford, Moreland, Pingree, Pocatello Airport, Fort Hall

Putnam Lodge and Groveland.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.