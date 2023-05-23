At 520 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fort Hall Eagle

Lodge, or 7 miles southwest of Blackfoot, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Western Pocatello, Blackfoot, eastern American Falls Reservoir,

Chubbuck, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Fort Hall Townsite, Rockford,

Moreland, Fort Hall Eagle Lodge, Pingree, Fort Hall Putnam Lodge and

Groveland.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.