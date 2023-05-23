At 520 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fort Hall Eagle
Lodge, or 7 miles southwest of Blackfoot, moving northeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include…
Western Pocatello, Blackfoot, eastern American Falls Reservoir,
Chubbuck, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Fort Hall Townsite, Rockford,
Moreland, Fort Hall Eagle Lodge, Pingree, Fort Hall Putnam Lodge and
Groveland.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.