The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northern Bannock County in southeastern Idaho…

West central Bonneville County in southeastern Idaho…

Central Bingham County in southeastern Idaho…

* Until 630 PM MDT.

* At 544 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Blackfoot,

moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Blackfoot, Goshen, Shelley, Firth, Moreland, Rose, Fort Hall Eagle

Lodge, Fort Hall Lincoln Creek Lodge, Groveland, Basalt and

Wapello.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread

significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately

likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of

a building. This storm may cause serious injury and significant

property damage.