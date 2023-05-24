At 311 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rockland, or 8

miles southeast of Neeley, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Rockland and Fort Hall Bannock Peak.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.