At 317 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fort Hall

Bannock Creek Lodge, or 8 miles southwest of Pocatello, moving north

at 20 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Pocatello, Chubbuck, Portneuf Gap, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Fort Hall

Townsite, Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, Pocatello Airport, Fort Hall

Putnam Lodge and Mink Creek Pass.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.