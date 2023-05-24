* Locations impacted include… Aberdeen. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* At 543 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northwest of Neeley, moving northeast at 25 mph.

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a

