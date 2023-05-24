The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northwestern Power County in southeastern Idaho…
Southwestern Bingham County in southeastern Idaho…
* Until 630 PM MDT.
* At 543 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northwest
of Neeley, moving northeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Aberdeen.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
