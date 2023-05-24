At 556 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southwest of

Aberdeen, or 9 miles northwest of American Falls, moving northeast at

25 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Aberdeen.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.